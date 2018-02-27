Elderly client left on toilet for hours

An immobile nursing-home resident was left unattended on a toilet for hours. Staff heard the resident banging on a radiator to summon help, according to a complaint received by the State health watchdog, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

The incident is among 650 concerns and complaints reported to the authority last year about facilities for older people. The complaints include allegations of physical, verbal, and sexual abuse. They describe residents being “treated like prisoners” and “lying in their own waste” in filthy bedrooms, as well as unexplained injuries allegedly being covered up by management and staff.

There were also allegations of financial abuse and systematic overcharging of residents. Some were being charged for free religious services, while others incurred a fee for using more than five nappies.

Poor hygiene was a common cause of complaint. One individual reported that residents were allowed only one shower per week, and described “black, dried blood surrounding a resident’s bottom… [causing] discomfort”.

A separate complaint stated that the sink in a bedroom was “full of soiled and bloodied pads, and the room had an offensive odour, [while] blood marks covered the floor and equipment”.

Another complainant reported finding a resident “covered in faeces” in a bedroom that stank of urine.

“Full bottles of urine are constantly left on the resident’s locker, [and] the floor is sticky and unclean,” they said.

Inadequate help with personal hygiene was the subject of several complaints. In one instance, the same razor blade was used to shave all of the residents in a facility, and no towels were provided.

“Instead, staff dried a resident with a T-shirt and then put the shirt on the resident,” stated the report.

A number of complaints alleged that residents did not have adequate food and water. In one case, a carer raised this concern with kitchen staff, but was advised that there was “not enough food available”.

In a separate instance, a resident suffered a broken bone and it went undiagnosed for four days. The facility formed the opinion that the resident required a psychiatric review, but it was later discovered that they had been “hallucinating, due to dehydration”.

Others said that residents were being “put to bed early, because there is inadequate staff to keep them safe”. In order to do this, residents were given sleeping pills “earlier than they want, so that they’re asleep by 8pm”.

Several complainants alleged financial abuse in residential facilities for older people, including instances of “charging residents for appointments they do not attend, [and] for items they do not get to use”.

There were also allegations that gifts brought by visitors, including “personal belongings, treats and expensive toiletries”, were going missing without any explanation from staff. Clothing with an individual resident’s name on it had the name “scratched out” and was being worn by someone else in the nursing home.

Despite the seriousness of the reports, which were released under the Freedom of Information Act, Hiqa said it does not have a remit to investigate individual complaints.

However, information received is used to inform the watchdog’s monitoring of each residential centre.

“Where Hiqa has concerns related to the safety of residents and the quality of care that they are receiving, providers are required to take immediate action to address this,” it said. “Hiqa inspectors follow up with providers to ensure that the actions are being implemented and are resulting in improvements for residents.”