Duo scale new heights for Cork Harbour incinerator fight

Two friends have decided on a novel way of raising funds for an organisation trying to prevent a €160m incinerator being built in Cork Harbour.

Paul Twomey and Dave Donovan, who are climbing the five highest peaks in Munster, preparing to finish today with Ireland’s highest mountain, Carrauntoohil, in Co Kerry.

Each time they reach the peak they plant a CHASE (Cork Harbour for a Safe Environment) anti-incinerator flag on the top.

Paul, 37, who is from Cobh and Dave, 33, from Carrigtwohill, are doing it to raise funds for CHASE’s judicial review into Bord Pleanála’s decision to grant planning permission for the Indaver incinerator in Ringaskiddy.

“We’re not experienced climbers, we just do it for fun. We attended a CHASE meeting in Cobh recently and thought what could we do to raise money for them. So we decided to climb the five peaks over five days,” said Paul.

Last Monday they climbed the Knockmealdown mountain in Co Waterford (798m), followed on Tuesday with Galtymore, Co Limerick (918m), then Moylussa, Co Clare (532m) and yesterday Knockboy, Co Cork (706m).

“We said we’d keep the shortest climb to mid-week and then finish it off with the highest climb at Carrauntoohil which is 1,038m,” Paul added.

The pair say they hope to raise more than €1,000 from their endeavours through the online GoFundMe and from sponsorship cards which family members have put out for them.

“We both felt it was important to raise awareness of the CHASE campaign. This is a grassroots movement funded by ordinary people.”

Paul said the Bord Pleanála decision would affect future generations if the Indaver incinerator proceeds.

“Tourism is picking up in the harbour area and the former Irish Steel site is being turned into a park. So it would be a shame to put an incinerator in the area,” Paul said.

Scores of fundraisers have already taken place, not just in Cork, to support the CHASE campaigners fund.

The organisation will need between €150,000 to €200,000 to fund a judicial review.

Online donations for the two climbers can be made gofundme.com/munster-5-peak-challenge.