Dublin gardaí tackle 522 active threats to life

Gardaí in Dublin are dealing with 522 “live” threats to life, with 11 of them assessed as “critical”.

Dublin’s police chief Pat Leahy said protecting these lives was “hugely resource intensive” and said Operation Hybrid, the armed response to gangland crime, had performed almost 56,000 checkpoints and 10,000 patrols in the last two years.

He said 10 of the 11 critical threats were in the north central area and that the Kinahan crime cartel, and their associates, would account for many of those.

The north central division is the home to members of the Hutch family and wider criminal grouping, all Kinahan targets.

The Assistant Commissioner for Dublin Metropolitan Region Patrick Leahy said that as of April 2018 there were “live” threats to life of 522 people across the six divisions.

Of these, 11 are critical, 51 severe, 171 are substantial, 136 moderate, 110 are low, and 43 are being assessed.

Critical is pretty significant — you are in danger, real danger,” he said.

“If we are going to you and saying there is a threat on you that we assess as being critical — and we have 11 of those across the city — you know that you are in bad shape.”

Speaking to the media after a Dublin City joint policing committee meeting, he said the Kinahan-Hutch feud obviously had an impact and represented “a lot of the high-end threats”.

Up to 18 murders have been linked to the feud, all but two at the hands of Kinahan associates.

Gardaí have already said they have prevented 52 murder attempts in the last two years, most linked to the feud.

Mr Leahy said some of the 522 threats go back some years and that the figure is updated daily.

Of those 522 threats to life, a lot of the potential next set of murders are contained in that cohort,” he said.

Mr Leahy said measures to tackle threats included Operation Hybrid, in addition to individual plans in each of the six divisions depending on the threat level.

“In the north inner city their priority is the preservation of life and that’s why they are running all these preservation-of-life beats in areas where you have high-value targets,” he said.

“They are not a post on somebody, but they are on the street and two streets around. We have almost a fleet of patrol cars now deployed just to send a message that guards are out.”

He said that under Operation Hybrid they conducted 55,842 checkpoints between February 2016 and March 2018, which had identified 8,240 crimes.

There have been 611 checkpoint patrols and 9,575 patrols.

In addition, there have been 16,069 searches and 29,970 intelligence reports logged.

Mr Leahy said there were three “significant” feuds, with others in Finglas and Ballymun.