Drunken man sprayed deodorant in Garda's eyes during brawl with his brother

An extremely drunken man got into a very violent fight with his brother — knocking him unconscious — and when gardaí arrived at the house to restore order he sprayed a can of deodorant into an officer’s eyes.

Simon Quilligan was jailed for 10 months yesterday at Cork District Court for the assault on Garda Ross O’Donovan.

Quilligan was not prosecuted for assaulting his brother. Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said Quilligan suffered serious injuries himself during the fight with his brother, including a fractured eye socket.

Mr Kelleher said on Simon Quilligan’s behalf: “This was unfortunate to say the least. He was fighting with his best friend who is also his brother. They had a load of drink.

“He had very badly broken eye socket and damage to his windpipe. The other person was unconscious. They had an inordinate amount of alcohol.

“They are totally reconciled since. They cannot explain how it happened.”

Inspector Daniel Coholan said gardaí were called on December 2016 to 112 Mount Nebo Ave, Gurranabraher, Cork.

“Simon Quilligan was in the front room in an extremely intoxicated state. He had been fighting his brother. He was very aggressive to gardaí. He went into the kitchen and got a can of deodorant which he sprayed into Garda O’Donovan’s eyes,” the inspector said.

Quilligan pleaded guilty to assaulting the garda in the course of his duty.

Simon Quilligan had at an address at St Catherine’s Grange, Waterford, at the time.