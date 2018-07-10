Drunk woman had son, 2, in buggy at 2.30am

Gardaí were alerted by a concerned caller about a drunk woman with an infant walking through a residential area of Cork City at 2.30am.

This incident occurred on August 22, 2017. Yesterday at Cork District Court, the 41-year-old woman pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk in charge of a child under the age of 7.

Inspector Adrian Gamble said gardaí received a call about an intoxicated female out walking with a buggy in a suburb of Cork.

“The guard found the woman wheeling a buggy,” said Insp Gamble.

“On seeing gardaí, the defendant attempted to run away. The guard stopped the defendant a short distance from the patrol car.

“On speaking to her, he observed she was intoxicated as she was slurring her words and was unsteady on her feet. The guard asked the defendant what age the child was. She said it was her son, who was two years old.”

The inspector said the woman had previous convictions including two for being drunk and a source of danger and two for assault.

For legal reasons, associated with identification of the child, the defendant is not identified in this report.

Solicitor Paul O’Mahony said the defendant had brought her son to the home of her ex-partner for the occasion of the child’s second birthday party.

In the course of the night, a disagreement occurred between the child’s parents and she began to feel threatened. Mr O’Mahony said the defendant actually had to get a barring order against her ex-partner as a result of his behaviour.

“By taking the child home at the time, she felt she was doing the right thing,” said Mr O’Mahony.

The solicitor said she was admitting the offence of being drunk and in charge of a child.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked about any repercussions for her custody of the child as a result of her actions.

Mr O’Mahony said the authorities did investigate her circumstances but that there was no issue.

Judge Kelleher said he would deal with the penalty by way of a €150 fine on the charge of being drunk and in charge of a child under the age of seven.