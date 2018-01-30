Driver told garda she’d be sorry she stopped him

A motorist told a garda she would be sorry for stopping him and when she asked if this was a threat the driver replied: “It is a promise.”

The motorist got a six-month jail sentence yesterday. He was also banned from driving for 12 years.

Patrick Maguire, of 44 St Michael’s Lawn, Mahon, Cork, pleaded guilty to a variety of offences arising out of two incidents.

Garda Carol Wall stopped Maguire driving a Toyota Avensis at St Michael’s Drive, Mahon, at lunchtime on November 27, 2017.

“He was very aggressive. He threatened me that I would be sorry. I asked him was he threatening me. He said it is not a threat, it is a promise,” Garda Wall testified yesterday at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said in court: “Garda Wall, he asked me to apologise to you for his behaviour.

“His record is particularly bad. He accepts he is going to get a custodial term. He cannot exercise control over his behaviour. He is going to have to exercise control.”

Mr Buttimer asked Judge Olann Kelleher to take into consideration Maguire’s guilty plea and his remorse.

The inspector said the defendant had 77 previous convictions including 10 for driving with no insurance.

Maguire had no insurance when Garda Wall stopped him and he had no insurance when he was caught again around this time driving while uninsured.

Judge Kelleher imposed a total jail term of six months and disqualified Maguire from driving for a period of 12 years.

Bail in the event of an appeal was set at €500 cash and a €500 independent surety.