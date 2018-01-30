Home»Today's Stories

Driver told garda she’d be sorry she stopped him

Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Liam Heylin

A motorist told a garda she would be sorry for stopping him and when she asked if this was a threat the driver replied: “It is a promise.”

Cork District Court.

The motorist got a six-month jail sentence yesterday. He was also banned from driving for 12 years.

Patrick Maguire, of 44 St Michael’s Lawn, Mahon, Cork, pleaded guilty to a variety of offences arising out of two incidents.

Garda Carol Wall stopped Maguire driving a Toyota Avensis at St Michael’s Drive, Mahon, at lunchtime on November 27, 2017.

“He was very aggressive. He threatened me that I would be sorry. I asked him was he threatening me. He said it is not a threat, it is a promise,” Garda Wall testified yesterday at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said in court: “Garda Wall, he asked me to apologise to you for his behaviour.

“His record is particularly bad. He accepts he is going to get a custodial term. He cannot exercise control over his behaviour. He is going to have to exercise control.”

Mr Buttimer asked Judge Olann Kelleher to take into consideration Maguire’s guilty plea and his remorse.

The inspector said the defendant had 77 previous convictions including 10 for driving with no insurance.

Maguire had no insurance when Garda Wall stopped him and he had no insurance when he was caught again around this time driving while uninsured.

Judge Kelleher imposed a total jail term of six months and disqualified Maguire from driving for a period of 12 years.

Bail in the event of an appeal was set at €500 cash and a €500 independent surety.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

MotoristGardaCorkMahonPatrick Maguire

More in this Section

Just 18% get work out of JobPath scheme

Ed Sheeran concert risk over lighting row at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Plan to allow Oireachtas to decide abortion legislation

Dancing with the Stars: Anna will go on but Marty’s got magic on the dance floor


Breaking Stories

Pro Life Campaign says Government's 8th Amendment plan 'a sad and serious moment for our country'

Michelle O'Neill to become Sinn Féin deputy leader

Man, 64, last seen leaving church is found murdered in his Antrim home

Taoiseach: Without repealing the 8th Amendment, we can never change our abortion laws

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 27, 2018

    • 2
    • 12
    • 22
    • 24
    • 33
    • 41
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »