Doyen of Cork culture Abigail Hennessy dies

Abigail Hennessy, one of the doyens of the cultural life of Cork, has died at St Luke’s Nursing Home in the city.

Ms Hennessy, nee Scott, was the wife of Charlie Hennessy, the former chairman of the board of the Cork International Film Festival who died in 2008.

Abby, as she was known to friends and family, graduated with a degree in arts from University College Cork and also studied drama at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London.

She became well known in Cork theatrical circles while acting and directing under the tutelage of the late Jim Stack and took over his role as head of drama at the Cork School of Music.

A cremation service will be held tomorrow at 11am at the Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy.