Don’t scrap either RTÉ orchestra, report suggests

An independent report has recommended that neither of RTÉ’s two orchestras be closed, despite the severe financial constraints faced by the public service broadcaster.

Instead, RTÉ should retain its Concert Orchestra (CO) while the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) should be established as a National Cultural Institution in its own right, or as part of the National Concert Hall and funded by Government.

If support is not forthcoming, the review authors “regretfully suggest a poor second choice” — the closure of one of the two orchestras.

However, the Government reaction to the report last night suggests such drastic action will not be required.

Communications Minister Denis Naughten said he was “looking forward to advancing the recommendations of the report” conducted by Helen Boaden, former director of BBC Radio and BBC News, and media consultants Mediatique.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan said the report “allows us to chart a way forward for both orchestras — securing a strong future and ensuring that they can contribute fully to Ireland’s rich cultural heritage”.

Both ministers said they had requested department officials “to engage with RTÉ with a view to bringing forward proposals to address the recommendations as a matter of priority”.

Aodán Ó Dubhghaill, head of RTÉ Orchestras, said the report’s recommendations “offer a solution which protects and supports both orchestras, while also recognising the balance between RTÉ’s financial constraints and our public service role in promoting music, arts and culture”.

However, Siptu and the Musicians Union of Ireland cautioned RTÉ against any proposal to outsource the NSO, warning that their members “are fundamentally opposed to this proposition and will defend their position vigorously”.

Among the recommendations are:

That neither of RTÉ’s two orchestras should close; instead both should be brought up to full strength;

That both should return to touring and educational programmes;

That RTÉ should contribute funding to a newly independent NSO in return for the right to broadcast its performance;

That RTÉ CO should remain within RTÉ and become a key means of RTÉ providing support of orchestral music — live and broadcast on television, radio and online.

The review points out that the Piano report, carried out more than 20 years ago, recommended the NSO receive direct funding for government over time, but this was never enacted.

The RTÉ Board will consider the report and recommendations at its board meeting later this week.

RTÉ’s orchestras are the only full-time, full-size professional orchestras in Ireland. The report says there is “strong support among Irish audiences for the existence of RTÉ’s orchestras”.