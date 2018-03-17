Don't rain on our St Patrick’s Day: A guide to start times and places for today's parades

Olivia Kelleher rounds up the start times for the parades in Cork and further afield.

Cork City parade

The parade starts at 1pm on the South Mall and will celebrate 100 years of the Vote for Women. Gardaí have warned they will adopt a zero-tolerance approach to public drinking on Saturday.

“This is a festival for all of the family and we want everyone to enjoy the entire weekend in the safest possible way,” said Superintendent John Quilter.

“We have extra gardaí working during the course of the festival and there will be a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to drinking in public. Be safe, mind your belongings and enjoy the weekend.”

He also advised people to arrive at the parade early, to keep children under close supervision, and to ensure that children have phone numbers for their guardians in the event of accidental separation.

Mallow

More than 100 floats, bands and marching groups will participate in one of Munster’s biggest St Patrick’s Day events with the parade in Mallow getting under way at 2pm.

Carrigaline

The Carrigaline parade will get under way at 1.30pm.

Ballincollig

The Ballincollig Parade will get under way at 3pm. Parents with young Superheroes are asked to bring along their little ones in their best superhero costume and take part in the parade. The theme this year is the four elements — earth, air, fire and water — and Ballincollig’s heroes will help protect against the elements.

A large screen will be set up on the plaza of CastleWest Shopping Centre to make sure fans don’t miss any of the action as Ireland take on England in Twickenham at 2.45pm.

Fermoy

Local businessman Tom Cavanagh will serve as Grand Marshal at the Parade which gets under way at 11am from Dun Eala in the Cork Road. The participants will include Fermoy Scout Group, Three Counties Motorcycle Group and Fermoy Community Pre School.

Kinsale

Events for our national holiday kick off this evening with a maritime parade which will take place at 7.30pm in Kinsale Harbour. It will be accompanied by a fireworks display. The town’s street parade will take place at 1pm tomorrow. In honour of the work of the RNLI, Kinsale RNLI Lifeboat rations manager Kevin Gould has been chosen to be the grand marshal of this year’s festivities. Mr Gould and his team will be out on the water as part of the maritime parade.

Clonakilty

The Clonakilty Parade will take place at 1pm. This will be the 24th consecutive Parade organised by Clonakilty Town Twinning Association. the route will be the same as normal from Faxbridge to Western Road and floats should assemble in the Ashe Street Car Park at 12.15pm. The Cork Butter Exchange Band will be the main marching band.

Bandon

The Bandon parade will commence at 2pm. Free candyfloss, face painting and a photo booth is being provided by the organisers. Assembly for the parade is at 1.30pm in St Patrick’s Church car park.

Youghal

The Youghal Parade will get under way at 1pm and the overall theme for the parade is ‘Showcase Youghal’. This year’s Grand Marshal is the 2017 Glamorous Granny winner, Eileen Welch. Youghal Groups and individuals involved in the parade will assemble on Youghal’s Brehon Road at noon. The parade will proceed along Catherine Street, Grattan Street, then on towards the Mall and Strand Street, before returning to Dolphin Square, via Friar Street, South Main Street and North Main Street.

Carrigtwohill

The Carrigtwohill parade gets under way at 1.15pm.

Mitchelstown

The parade will get underway at 1pm. In recent years, the parade has gone from strength to strength. This year’s event will once again run from the Church of Ireland at George’s Street, down Upper and Lower Cork Street, up Baldwin Street, back up George’s Street and onto The Square via King Street.

Midleton

The Midleton parade will commence at 3pm and its theme is the “Forty Shades of Green”.

Cobh

The Cobh parade will start on the Low Road by Cobh Heritage Centre at 1pm. This year every group is being encouraged to perform a 30 second to one-minute routine in front of the viewing stand. Examples would include passing a ball, a 100m sprint, a dance routine, courtesy, bow or salute.

Skibbereen

The Skibbereen parade will take place at 4.30pm. The theme this year will celebrate Skibbereen as a multi-cultural town and all participating groups are encouraged to reflect the wide diversity of the various cultures in Skibbereen and District.

Ballydehob

It starts at the slightly earlier time of 11.30am. The Grand Marshal this year is Noel Coakley, former Principal and Teacher at St Brigid’s NS and President of Gabriel Ranger’s GAA.

Coppeen

Coppeen parade will get under way at 2pm.

Dunmanway

The Dunmanway parade will get under way on Sunday at 1.45pm.

Tipperary

County Tipperary will host 12 parades across the county promoting various initiatives including the new Suir Greenway/Blueway in the Clonmel parade and “Healthy Living in Our Community” in Nenagh, while the Carrick-on-Suir parade will culminate with a fireworks display at Ormond Castle.

Kilkenny

In Co Kilkenny there will be four parades that are expected to attract a total of 15-20,000 people. It is hoped that the celebration of St Patrick’s Day as a civic event, alongside Tradfest over the weekend, will entice tourists to Kilkenny. Three visiting bands from the United States will take part in the parade and perform in Kilkenny City.

County Dublin

In Fingal, the Dublin Bay Prawn Festival will be on in Howth from tomorrow until Monday, while six parades will be held in the County on St Patrick’s Day, in Balbriggan, Blanchardstown, Lusk, Rush, Skerries and Swords. A visiting marching band from the North Dakota University will participate in not one but two of those parades, while more than 100 local businesses and 350 community organisations and business associations are directly involved in the festivities.

Fingal County Council is also implementing programmes to reach out to immigrants living across the county to promote integration, social cohesion and tolerance in communities.

South Dublin County Council has special concert by Kila, a St Patrick’s Day Céilí, classes for all levels, workshops in the libraries and traditional music session.