Disneyland trip was ‘very best medicine’ - Irene Teap before she died of cervical cancer

Irene Teap wrote of how the joy on her two sons’ faces on a family trip to Disneyland was “the very best medicine” just two months before she died of cervical cancer.

The 35-year-old from Carrigaline in Cork was diagnosed with stage-two cancer in 2015 and died last July after two false negative tests in 2010 and 2013.

Writing in her blog ‘Fierce and Fighting’ in May 2017, Ms Teap wrote of her joy at being able to take her two boys, Oscar, 5, and Noah, 3, on a family trip of a lifetime to Disneyland Paris. It was her last blog entry. She died just two months later, on July 26, 2017.

Titled ‘When you wish upon a star...’ the blog entry described how the holiday was a break from her gruelling cancer treatment.

“The trip to Disneyland gave me so much more than just a few days away,” Ms Teap write.

“It was a complete break from real life — everything was colourful, everyone was smiling and happy and the world just seemed like a better place there. It gave me a mental

recharge that’ll hopefully get me through the next few months of chemo.

“And more than that, it gave me memories. I can’t count the number of times my eyes filled up with tears just watching the boys beaming and laughing and having fun.

Their smiling faces are the very best medicine. It was a magic trip from start to finish. And it just goes to show that sometimes, when you wish upon a star, your dreams really do come true.

Ms Teap described how the previous few months had been “a hectic mess of hospital admissions, unpleasant medical procedures and more antibiotics than can be good for any one person” and how she and her husband Stephen decided to take a holiday.

“I was feeling totally burnt out from it all and was really struggling with how to keep going,” she wrote.

“So Steve and I decided we needed a trip away. We initially planned on a city break but the more I thought about it, the more I thought I wanted to go somewhere fun. Somewhere completely divorced from reality. And so we decided to go to Disneyland Paris.”

Stephen Teap and his wife Irene with their two kids.

Ms Teap said she needed to rent a wheelchair “because I can’t stand or walk for long periods” but said once she arrived, the joy of her sons made her feel better.

“I don’t know if it was adrenaline, dumb luck or Disney magic (I’m going with the pixie dust personally) but once we were actually there I started to feel so much better. We had the most amazing four days.

“Once Oscar figured out where he was he was gobsmacked and Noah pretty much spent the whole time with his eyes popping out saying ‘wow’.”

Speaking to the Irish Examiner earlier this week, Stephen Teap said he has consulted a medical negligence legal firm since learning last week that his wife was twice given false negatives in 2010, and 2013, in relation to smears conducted by CervicalCheck.