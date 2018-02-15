Developer fears 600 homes will be delayed

The developer behind a planning ‘fast-track’ €150m scheme for 600 houses and apartments in Co Cork, fears an observation from the neighbouring Cork City Council could delay or derail the supply of badly needed homes.

Michael O’Flynn submitted planning under the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) ‘Fast Track’ route directly to An Bord Pleanála, for 609 homes, school and local services at Ballinglanna, Glanmire.

Under the SHD process, a decision on a phased development, over the next decade, is due in April.

Last night, Mr O’Flynn voiced frustration about a submission to An Bord Pleanála from the city council about the plans in the county council jurisdiction, notwithstanding the expected city boundary extension which will embrace Ballinglanna when implemented.

In a four-page submission seen by the Irish Examiner, City Hall’s director of services for strategic planning and economic development, Pat Ledwidge says the density at 30 units to the hectare is too low given the chance to develop sustainable transport there by bus.

He said local roads should be upgraded and cycle lanes provided to Little Island, Tivoli docks, and the city centre before development starts, and that the local service amenities be provided at an early stage.

Mr O’Flynn said Ballinglanna plans follow all relevant guidelines “after being thrashed out with Bord Pleanála and Cork County Council.”

“You’d have to ask what is Cork City Council’s motivation for this submission now? We have a housing crisis, yet because of the nature of the SHD process, we can’t respond, and I’ve no idea how the board will respond I can’t serve two masters.”