Details on terminally ill patients unavailable

Friday, May 04, 2018

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

The HSE has refused to say how many of the 208 women known to have been affected by the cervical cancer tests scandal are terminally ill, saying the information is unavailable.

File image of Cervical Cancer smear check.

This is despite the fact the HSE has committed to full transparency and providing all information it has on the issue.

On Monday, the HSE confirmed 208 women have been directly affected by the cervical cancer tests scandal.

Of this number, 17 have died including 15 who died without knowing their smear test result was incorrect; 164 failed to be told of the mistake, while 175 would have had a “different clinical management” of their care if the error had been uncovered earlier.

In response to the figures — which do not include any of the 1,500 women on the National Cancer Registry found on Tuesday who were not included in the original review — the HSE was asked if any of the 208 women still alive have terminal cancer.

However, despite publicly committing to full transparency, a senior HSE spokesperson told the Irish Examiner it does not have any information available.

“We do not have any information regarding individual patients.

The serious incident management team was setting out to establish how many of the 208 women had been made aware of the review and to put in place a process to ensure that those who were not aware, were facilitated.

"The [team] were not setting out to establish any details regarding the women’s condition. It would be inappropriate for them to discuss the details of any individual’s condition.”


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

HSECervicalCheck

