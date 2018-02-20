Department of Justice ‘critically conflicted’ over relationship with An Garda Síochána

The Policing Authority has said the Department of Justice is “critically conflicted” in its relationship with An Garda Síochána — both supporting the service on a daily basis and holding it to account.

The authority said it was evident the department and minister for justice were a “very strong presence in the day-to-day thinking and culture” of the gardaí, which historically has had “unwelcome consequences”.

The authority said the Garda oversight structure was “operating in silos” and was “too complex and cumbersome”.

In a detailed submission to the Policing Commission, which is drawing up a blueprint for Garda reform and oversight, the authority said:

The security function of the gardaí should be subject to external oversight, either by the authority or a new body including members of the authority;

Garda promotions are often viewed by members as being based on favouritism over merit;

The rapid increase in recruitment is placing pressure on training and supervision and the authority has a concern it might “compromise” the standard of training;

There is an “urgent need” to ensure the force reflects wider society and the single entry rank, closed training and formation had created a “closed culture”;

There are “serious deficiencies” with the Garda disciplinary process and it needs “root and branch review”, including public hearings

Garda Internal Audit Unit and a new Risk Committee should report directly to the commissioner.

In its 56-page submission, the authority said that despite externally-imposed changes, it could be argued that the Garda service has “changed very little institutionally, structurally and culturally”.

It said there was limited evidence that the “silos” of community policing, specialist units, and security service worked dynamically.

“The Department of Justice and Equality is critically conflicted because of the dynamics of its day-to-day engagement with the Gardaí, as well as being a direct part, on behalf of the Minister, of the accountability framework for the Garda Commissioner,” it said.

It said there was a “deeply held belief” by garda members and staff that political influence was “present in operational policing decisions” and in Garda appointments and promotions.

It added it was “evident” to the authority that the minister and the department were a “very strong presence” in the day-to-day thinking and culture of the service and that, historically, that had “unwelcome consequences”.

It said that when the authority was established the department “did not conceive that its role had changed in any material way”.

The authority said the inclusion of the security function with the Garda appeared to have “negatively impacted culture, accountability and transparent oversight”.

The authority said continuous professional development should be an “urgent priority”.