Defendant took photo of judge and gardaí in courtroom

A man on trial at Cork District Court for threatening his nephew at a bus stop was caught photographing gardaí and the judge in the courtroom.



Kevin Hickey’s case was at hearing before Judge Olann Kelleher when his actions were detected by gardaí and brought to the attention of Inspector Ronan Kennelly.

The phone was confiscated from Kevin Hickey, aged 41, of 9 Argideen Lawn, Deanrock estate, Togher, Cork.

Inspector Kennelly said it contained eight photographs of gardaí in the courtroom and of other parts of the courtroom including the judge’s bench.

“This matter will be fully investigated. The phone has to be confiscated. It won’t be given back until it is investigated,” Inspector Kennelly said.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said after the matter was adjourned until the end of the court list: “He asked me to apologise, he said he got a phonecall in the middle of the court.”

Insp Kennelly said: “He has eight images in the court. He took them of guards and of the bench in breach of the law.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said he did not believe the accused and said: “You could not do worse in court. With his aggressive track record of assaults and he is photographing guards in court.”

As for the contested case before the court, Hickey’s nephew, James O’Mahony, said he was at his local bus stop in Togher on the morning of July 17 last year when his uncle came over and said into his face, “I’m going to kill you.”

Hickey denied this and pleaded not guilty to being threatening.

Judge Kelleher said to Hickey: “I don’t believe a word of what you are saying.”

He convicted him of engaging in threatening behaviour and said he could do 200 hours of community service instead of three months in prison.

Before Hickey’s phone was taken away for investigation of his actions in Courtroom 1 at Anglesea St courthouse yesterday the defendant said he wanted to retrieve a number from it for the Garda Ombudsman.