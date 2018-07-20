Home»Today's Stories

Daniel and Majella plan unique American road trip

Friday, July 20, 2018
By Linda McGrory

Daniel and Majella O’Donnell are bringing their unique brand of travelogue magic Stateside with a brand-new road trip.

Daniel and Majella O'Donnell.

The popular couple, who have had huge success with their show, Daniel and Majella’s B&B Road Trip, will take to the highways of the American Midwest in a huge recreational vehicle.

Filming will begin in the autumn and Daniel and Majella are particularly keen to hear from Irish ex-pats who can introduce them to their new ways of life across the Atlantic.

They will start their journey in Chicago, Illinois, and head north-westwards through Wisconsin and Minnesota to North Dakota while visiting ‘must-stop’ destinations along the way.

“We’re particularly interested in hearing about exciting physical activities, fascinating pit stops, alternative places to stay, local delicacies to try, and any interesting festivals or local events taking place in September,” Daniel told fans via his official website.

“We’re looking for adventure and don’t mind going off the beaten track.

“We’d also love to hear about any Irish connections.”

Anyone wishing to get involved in the couple’s new adventure is asked to email DanielandMajellaUSRoadTrip@gmail.com.

Closing date is August 1.


