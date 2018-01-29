Dancing with the Stars: Anna will go on but Marty’s got magic on the dance floor

Not quite a pot of gold, but Marty Morrissey was clearly over the rainbow when he managed to improve his steps on Dancing with the Stars’ movie-themed night.

He was chosen, somewhat aptly, to dance to a song from the film Darby O’Gill and the Little People, and the RTÉ broadcaster acquitted himself better than the previous week’s disaster.

Lifting his partner for a twirl did look somewhat taxing, and he’s unlikely to get a call-up from Ireland Rugby coach Joe Schmidt to launch Ireland’s jumpers in the crunch Six Nations clash in Paris next Saturday.

Twinkle-toed he may not be, but that doesn’t stop the public from consistently voting to keep Marty in the competition, as happened again last night.

And speaking of rugby, Tomás O’Leary used his Thor’s hammer to macho effect during a paso doble.

But the 2009 Grand Slam winner must have been miffed that his score of 16 was only one point more than Marty got in the judges’ scoring.

The writing was on the wall for Tomás, and the first ever rugby player on the competition was eliminated by the public vote. Probably just as well, as he did say dancing was niggling some of his old rugby injuries, and joked that he’d set the bar high for those rugby lads who might follow.

Still on the sporting theme, it was Cork camogie legend Anna Geary who set the bar highest after getting three nines from the judges,

She turned princess for a performance from the iconic Disney film Frozen and put in a truly regal turn, which caused judge Loraine Barry to state it was a truly beautiful performance for such an iconic song.

Anna said the movie held a special place in people’s heart and she wanted to do it justice. The judges agreed and duly gave her 27 points.

Model Alannah Beirne, who topped the scoreboard the previous week, came in second in the judges’ opinion with 26 points.

She and her partner chose a song from the 2016 blockbuster La La Land.

“A natural-born dance star,” was the verdict from judge Julian Benson.

Comedian Deirdre O’Kane and her dance partner, Joe Nolan, went for a classic quickstep from ‘old Hollywood’ glamour days and the movie The Artist.

The audience gave Deirdre a standing ovation and the judges said she was “amazing” to keep up with the speed of the moves, giving 25 marks.

Olympian Rob Heffernan plumped for a samba for the comedy horror Beetlejuice. He said he “really loved it” and bore a broad smile when the judges awarded him 20 points.

Maia Dunphy and her dance partner used the classic ballad ‘Up Where We Belong’ from An Officer and a Gentleman for their graceful rumba, which won her some plaudits from the judges and 19 points.

Meanwhile, a charleston was the preference for fitness model Erin McGregor, who danced to a tune from Kill Bill.

“Eat your heart out Uma Thurman,” said Benson as he and his colleagues gave Conor McGregor’s sister 21 points for her trouble.

Musician Jake Carter danced to the The Power of Love from film Back to the Future. The judges declared he did a super cha cha cha and gave him 24 points.

Bernard O’Shea of Bridget and Eamon fame put on a swashbuckling performance in his pirate outfit, but the judges were more cutthroat than his character and gave him just 18 for his efforts.