Cyclist swallowed heroin to obstruct search

A cyclist swallowed a bag of suspected heroin to obstruct a drugs search in Cork city and yesterday the culprit got a suspended five-month jail term.

Garda Des Prendergast from Gurranabraher Garda Station was on duty at North Mall, Cork, on the morning of July 1 when he observed some suspicious activity and decided to follow the accused and conduct a drugs search.

Darius Szolnis, of 49 Bracken Court, Douglas, Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing a drugs search.

The charge stated that on July 1, 2017, at Grenville Place, Cork, he obstructed a drugs search whereby, on being stopped by gardaí and told that he was to be searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act, he placed a large bag of suspected diamorphine in his mouth and swallowed it.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said the defendant did not give Garda Prendergast any abuse and did not react physically to the demand for a search.

Mr Burke said the 29-year-old was working and was also participating in a drug treatment programme through Arbour House.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a five-month prison sentence suspended for a period of two years on the basis that the accused would behave himself and not come to the attention of gardaí in that period.

He had to previous convictions for having drugs for his own use and one for possession of drugs for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

The background to the incident at the centre of this case was that the defendant was on a bicycle and appeared to be involved in a drug transaction with another man at North Mall.

Gardaí followed him and eventually stopped him at Grenville Place near the Mercy University hospital.

Garda Prendergast explained that he was about to carry out a drugs search when Szolnis swallowed the suspect material.