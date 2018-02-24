CSO: Disposable incomes are 15% higher in capital

At €23,298, workers in the Dublin region had the highest disposable income per person in 2015, some 14.5% higher than the State average of €20,334 and around 6% higher than the 2014 average of €21,919.

Of the remaining seven regions, only the mid-west at €20,353 and the mid-east at €20,441 had an average disposable income per person on a par with the national average.

The border region, at €17,641, fared worst among the eight regions, at approximately 13.2% below the average. The midland region, at €17,846, was the second lowest, 12.2% below the average.

The figures were released yesterday by the CSO.

The gap between the maximum and minimum value of disposable income on a regional basis increased from €5,175 in 2014 to €5,656 in 2015.

The CSO determined it was due to Dublin regional incomes increasing by €1,379 (6.3%), while those of the lowest region in the border areas increased by €898 (5.3%).

Dublin remains the only region with higher per capita disposable income than the State average during the entire 2006 to 2015 period, while the midland, border, and west regions continue to earn less than the State average.

However, for the first time since 2008, the mid-east per capita disposable incomes exceeded the average rate.

The divergence in income between the regions and Dublin was at its lowest in 2010 but has continued to widen each year since.

The lowest difference between maximum and minimum per capita disposable incomes was €1,017 between the mid-west and Dublin in 2011 while the largest difference was €5,656 between the border region and Dublin in 2015.

The CSO said that, while the county figures “involve uncertainty”, they show that Dublin, Limerick, and Kildare are the only counties where per capita disposable income exceeded the State average in 2015, with Meath, Wicklow, Waterford, and Cork just below.

Some counties have never had per capita disposable income greater than the State average during the entire period 2004 to 2015. The counties with the lowest disposable incomes were Kerry (€17,908), Offaly (€17,242), Roscommon (€16,582) and Donegal (€15,705).

Meanwhile, the CSO also revealed the number of same-sex marriages registered during the final three months of last year was 282 out of the total of 7,945 recorded during 2017. Same-sex marriage legislation came into effect in November 2015.

The number of births and deaths fell by 823 (5%) and 142 (2%), respectively, compared to the same period in 2016.

There were 9,733 (62.3%) births registered as within marriage, none within a civil partnership.

There were 5,902 births registered as outside marriage/civil partnership accounting for 37.7% of all births in the last three months of 2017.

The highest percentage of births outside marriage/civil partnership was in Waterford City, 62.1%, and the lowest in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown, 24%.