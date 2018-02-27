Croke Park residents likely to lodge objection to Rolling Stones gig

The Rolling Stones might have to wait a while to see if they get any satisfaction over their proposed May 17 concert at Croke Park, with residents of nearby residential areas signalling they will likely lodge an objection.

An application to Dublin City Council, on behalf of Aiken Promotions, was lodged on February 13, but tickets will not go on sale until March 23.

The concert would be the legendary band’s first in Ireland for more than a decade, but while fans around the country wait patiently to grab a ticket, local residents have voiced their concerns.

It is the first time an effort has been made to host a fourth music concert at the home of the GAA — above the agreed limit of three — since the Garth Brooks fiasco of 2014. Five concerts by the country star sold out, only for all five to then be scrapped when permission was refused for two of the concerts.

The Rolling Stones are bringing the No Filter tour to the UK and Ireland this summer, with some additional European shows!

On February 8, Croke Park confirmed to Dublin City Council that it had given its consent to the stadium being used for the May 17 concert and that it fully supported the application.

Yesterday a spokesman for Dublin City Council said the local authority will not be making any comment while the application process is under way — a sentiment shared by a spokesperson for Aiken Promotions.

“The licensing process has begun and we can’t preempt that outcome,” said the spokesperson.

However, last week the Clonliffe & Croke Park Area Residents’ Association said they are likely to oppose the concert.

A public meeting for residents was held at the Barbara Ward Community Centre in Dublin 3 last night.

Residents filing in. The tagline for the Rolling Stones tour is "No Stopping", one resident told me "we'll see about that".

Ahead of the meeting, Pat Gates, chairman of the residents’ association, said: “Our position has been consistent and clear. Three concerts is the maximum number of concerts allowed under planning permission granted by An Bord Pleanála — this cap should be respected.”

The group’s secretary, Robbie Cousins, said an objection is likely to be lodged once the mood of locals was gauged at last night’s meeting.

“It doesn’t change it,” he said of the news that the Rolling Stones are due to play the May 17 concert. “It could be anybody.”

Around 100 residents are attending a public meeting in Drumcondra which is gathering objections against a Rolling Stones concert being held in Croke Park in May

He said one concern is “intensification” regarding the number of public events at the stadium and that allowing the concert to go ahead this year could lead to “further intensification” in future.

The three concerts that are definitely going ahead at the venue involve two shows by Taylor Swift and another by Michael Buble. It is understood that the cut-off for submissions in relation to the Rolling Stones concert is the start of next week.