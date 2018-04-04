Home»Today's Stories

Craig Gilroy ‘not available for selection’ amid review

Wednesday, April 04, 2018

By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Ulster and the Irish Rugby Football Union have said winger Craig Gilroy is now the subject of an internal review and will not be playing for his province this weekend.

Mr Gilroy has been named by a number of media outlets in recent days as having sent a WhatsApp message to teammates and friends Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding that used derogatory terms about women.

A statement released by the IRFU and Ulster Rugby confirmed the winger is now subject to an internal review.

“Ulster Rugby and the IRFU confirm that, as Craig Gilroy is subject to an internal review, he will not be available for selection this weekend,” said a statement.

Mr Gilroy has scored nine tries in his 11 appearances for Ulster this season.

Ulster travel to Murrayfield this Friday for the Edinburgh game in the Pro 14.

In February, it was confirmed that Mr Gilroy had signed a new deal for another three years with Ulster.


