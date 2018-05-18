Home»Today's Stories

Coveney: Use your post office if you want to keep it

Friday, May 18, 2018

By Elaine Loughlin

Political Reporter

If communities want to retain local post offices, they must use the service, the Tánaiste has warned.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney

Responding to questions about the possible closure of Ballydehob post office in West Cork, Simon Coveney admitted the An Post network is facing serious challenges but said Government is also working to protect rural communities.

Around 390 postmasters were informed last month of a voluntary redundancy package being offered as part of a restructuring of the network.

Independent TD Michael Collins raised the issue in the Dáil, citing the case of Bridie Roycroft in the Mizen peninsula village as being among the postmasters who received letters advising of losses in their future income, and offering them a chance of a get-out redundancy.

“Bridie has come out to the public fighting and is a model for other postmasters and mistresses throughout this country as she has decided to ask her community, ‘does it want a post office?’,” said Mr Collins.

Responding, Mr Coveney said West Cork was a “great place” to live and many areas in the region are thriving. While he said there are challenges in An Post, he pointed out that no post office was being forced to close.

“An Post, in particular, has worked with postmasters to come up with an agreed approach to ensure that we have a post office infrastructure that can survive into the future, recognising the modern realities that they face.

“These are voluntary decisions for postmasters to make. What Bridie is doing in Ballydehob, understand, is challenging people locally to use it or lose it. I congratulate her on it.

If one wants to hang on to this post office then let us use it.

“Instead of throwing our hands in the air and saying nothing can be done, An Post — working with postmasters and getting agreement and endorsement from them in a ballot as well as working with the minister, Deputy Naughten, who has really taken this issue hugely seriously as a priority in Government — is ensuring that we have a future for a post office network that can help a thriving rural economy to grow and develop.”

However, West Cork-based Mr Collins accused the Government of failing to safeguard rural post offices: “While Government TDs may lament throughout the country about post office closures in their communities, it is all crocodile tears as they have failed to date to sit down as a Government collectively and honestly looking at saving rural post offices.”


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Simon CoveneyPost OfficeBallydehob

More in this Section

Garda concern at return of families from Syria

Vicky Phelan and Stephen Teap call for health officials to step down

New York-inspired tower is a Prism through which to view Cork

Victims want 35 top officials removed from office


Breaking Stories

Taoiseach to hold live Facebook Q&A discussion on abortion referendum

'I thought I was going to die': Barrister recounts moment convicted murderer held “shiv” to her throat

Five men arrested in Spain after drugs worth €3.4m seized in lorry destined for Ireland

Proposed law would see over 5,000 more abortions per year in Ireland: LoveBoth report

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

    • 5
    • 10
    • 14
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »