Courthouse in Tralee may move to army barracks

A decision is due shortly on a likely controversial relocation of the court services in Tralee to a largely-disused army barracks.

The Courts Service confirmed the Department of Defence has been asked to provide a valuation in relation to the barracks at Ballymullen.

Tralee, the main courthouse in Court District 17, is one of only five major courthouses countrywide not to have been upgraded, partly due to objections by the business community, solicitors and county councillors about any proposed relocation.

However, this week, an overcrowding situation at the courthouse saw dozens of people having to wait outside in unfavourable weather before gaining access to the regular weekly district court sitting as the circuit civil court was being held in the building’s only other courtroom.

The Courts Service is currently renting office space in the Co Kerry town for its courts personnel.

A listed building, the early 19th-century Ashe St building is flanked by monuments to the Imperial Wars of the Crimea and India, and Kerry’s role in them.

The building has no press facilities, wheelchair access, or family law rooms.

The Courts Service said the existing building had little potential for expansion.

“An assessment recently carried out by the OPW indicates that very little potential exists for developing the existing courthouse site on Ashe St to provide modern court facilities,” a spokesman said.

The county council and others, it was also indicated by the spokesman, were anxious to retain the courthouse in Ashe St and discussions are continuing.

However, the spokesman added: “A survey of Tralee courthouse carried out in December concluded the building structure and the services within the building are generally in poor condition.”