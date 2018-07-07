Councillors seek IDA meeting over jobs

County councillors are to ask the heads of the IDA and Enterprise Ireland to visit North-West Cork in a push to have more industries located there after a factory closure in Kanturk.

The lack of jobs in the Duhallow area has been a constant concern for councillors in that region for many years. The loss of 24 jobs following the announcement on Thursday that Fullwood Packo was to close caused further worries.

The factory, which makes milking machines and cooling tanks, is to relocate all manufacturing operations to mainland Europe.

Cllr Bernard Moynihan told a meeting of the Kanturk/Mallow municipal district council yesterday the region needed to “enlist the help of those with the wherewithal” to bring jobs to the Duhallow region.

He won unanimous support from colleagues when he called for the local authority to invite IDA and Enterprise Ireland bosses to meet with councillors and tour the Duhallow area.

Cllr Timmy Collins said while 24 jobs losses might not sound a lot, Duhallow did not have many factories and the loss of those pay packets to the region would be felt.

Cllr John Paul O’Shea agreed and offered his sympathies to the workers affected.

Cllr Gerard Murphy said representatives from the LEOs (Local Enterprise Offices) should also be invited to the meeting.

Council officials said they would also speak to their Economic Development Unit about the issue.

Newly-elected municipal district council chairman Cllr Geraoid Murphy also expressed concerns. He said one of his priorities for his year in office would be to push for the speedy development of the €850m Cork-Limerick motorway (M20).

“It’s vital that North and North-West Cork gets proper interconnectivity with the rest of Ireland.

“We need the motorway to attract more business to the region,” he said.