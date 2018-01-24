Home»Today's Stories

Councillors block sale of derelict sites amid fears over sale prices

Wednesday, January 24, 2018
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

Councillors have blocked the disposal of two derelict sites in Cork amid concerns about the sale prices.

They say they believe the city council could get better value for money from the sale of the Lodge on Model Farm Rd, and the former Abode site on Skehard Rd.

They also criticised the fact that senior city officials who oversee such disposals, and the city’s law agent, were not at the meeting to answer specific questions about the proposed sales, and offer legal advice on the implications of various possible decisions. It follows the presentation of two reports at Monday’s council meeting in relation to the proposed disposals.

The 1860s-built Lodge was the former gate lodge of the former Munster Institute, known locally as the Model Farm, which became the first dairy institute in Ireland or Britain to teach female students. It has been in City Council ownership since 1984. While it is not a protected structure, it is listed in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage but has been formally declared derelict.

It was offered for sale on the instructions of Cork City Council before Christmas, with an asking price of around €100,000. Its proposed disposal, for €78,000, to Jason O’Callaghan and Michael O’Mahony, care of a legal firm in Kinsale, came before council on Monday.

The former Abode site in Mahon lay idle for more than a decade after the charity moved to a new purpose-built facility nearby. The building was demolished last summer after it had become a magnet for serious anti-social activity, including drug taking. It was proposed to dispose of this site to a Michael Walsh, care of a legal firm in Bandon, for €83,700.

In both reports, it was stated that the sale prices represented the “best consideration reasonably obtainable on the basis of the highest offer received” as a result of the properties being placed for sale on the open market.

However, councillors queried the detail of the proposed sales; had questions about what would happen to the sites after the sales; and they expressed concerns about the sale prices.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Cork

More in this Section

‘Baby John’ appeal revives rumours of extra-marital affairs

Average Airbnb host in Ireland earns €3,500 per year

Noirin O’Sullivan challenged on McCabe claims

IRFU: Clubs using drones to record training sessions and matches breaking the law


Breaking Stories

North’s citizens should have same rights as those in Ireland and UK, says Taoiseach

Controlled explosion for suspicious object found on Clare beach

New 'bed capacity' review suggests Ireland's hospitals will need at least 2,600 new beds

Growing calls for ’age verification’ measures on social media in light of ’predatory’ cases

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 20, 2018

    • 17
    • 19
    • 29
    • 31
    • 37
    • 41
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »