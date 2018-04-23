Home»Today's Stories

Council urged to demolish houses posing ‘serious risk’

Monday, April 23, 2018
Sean O’Riordan

Council chiefs are being pressed to quickly demolish four partially constructed houses in north Cork after it emerged an official warning had allegedly been ignored.

Cllr Ian Doyle. Pic: Jim Coughlan

Officials in County Hall had issued a notice under the powers of Section 3 of the Local Government (Sanitary Services) Act of 1964 in relation to the demolition of houses at Cois Glaise Lios na Ris in Charleville.

A notice was issued on February 20 in relation to the detached properties but “no positive response” had been received.

The issue was highlighted at a meeting of the Fermoy-Charleville Municipal District Council.

Throughout the discussion at the meeting, officials referred to the person to whom the warning had been sent as the “alleged developer”. No names were used.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil councillor Ian Doyle, who resides in the town, said he “was very worried about the situation”.

“These are effectively four serious health and safety risks that need to be addressed,” he said.

Council officials said they were now considering their options but had to follow procedure.

Mr Doyle said he knew the legal process could be cumbersome but urged officials to do everything in their power to address the situation as quickly as possible.

“I understand we’re working through a process,” he said.

“As there was no positive response [from the developer] the obligation falls back on the council to demolish these properties.”

Council officials said they had engaged a consultant to examine the matter and that person was currently securing quotations from contractors to demolish the detached houses.

The process, officials insisted, is “moving along speedily”.



Donal Hickey: Basking in glory of sharks

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

