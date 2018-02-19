Cork's South Mall still country’s top parking fine blackspot

The number of motorists caught parking illegally in Cork city fell by 4.2% last year, although the South Mall remains the country’s top blackspot for catching illegally parked motorists.

New figures provided by Cork City Council show the city’s 15 traffic wardens issued a total of 35,764 parking tickets across the city during 2017 — a daily average of 98 fines.

The number of fines issued to offending motorists last year is 1,549 fewer than 2016 when a record 37,313 tickets were handed out.

The total value of parking fines issued in 2017 was down almost €115,000 to €1,543,720 – an annual decrease of 6.9%.

Cork City Council said motorists had paid €1,319,960 in fines last year. However, revenue from parking fees was up 8% in 2017 to €3,233,567.

Penalties can range from €40 for parking on a double yellow line to €60 for not having a motor tax disc and €80 for parking in a disabled parking space without a valid disabled.

The South Mall remained both the country and the city’s top parking blackspot with 2,424 vehicles caught parking illegally there last year – even more than in 2016 – a daily average of almost seven motorists.

The city’s main thoroughfare, Patrick’s Street, was again in second place with 1,491 tickets issued in 2017.

Sullivan’s Quay, which was ranked in 10th place in 2016, is now the third most likely spot to get a parking ticket with 855.

Other locations where illegal parking regularly occurs include Morrison’s Quay, Grand Parade and Fr Mathew Quay.

Figures indicate greater enforcement levels of parking bye-laws in the city centre area last year with only two of the top 10 parking blackspots — Morrison’s Quay and Fr Mathew Quay — recording fewer offending vehicles than in 2016.

The most common parking offence was a failure to display a valid parking disc — accounting for two out of every five fines issued.

Around 4,900 motorists got caught without a valid motor tax disc, while over 3,100 motorists were fined for parking in a loading bay.

Parking figures show Thursday is the most likely day of the week when motorists are likely to be fined. As in previous years, Monday has comparatively low enforcement levels compared to the other weekdays. Council figures show 50% fewer parking tickets are issued on Mondays than on each of the four other weekdays.

November was the busiest month for traffic wardens when they issued more than 3,800 parking tickets — over 127 per day. December was the quietest month with just under 2,200 fines handed out.