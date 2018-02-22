Cork's English Market red carpet for ‘Young Offenders’

They’ve broken in and wreaked havoc by racing stolen bikes through its bustling aisles, right under the nose of Conor’s long-suffering fishmonger mother.

Despite their antics, Cork’s famous English Market is set to roll out the red carpet for The Young Offenders’ tracksuit-wearing, ‘scut-cut’, and eyebrow-shaved stars, Conor and Jock, as it hosts the official season finale premiere of the hit TV comedy series next month.

Up to 700 people are expected to attend the special charity screening on Saturday evening, March 10, with Alex Murphy (Conor), Chris Walley (Jock), Hilary Rose (Conor’s mother, Mairéad), Dominic MacHale (Sgt Healy), and PJ Gallagher, who stars as school principal Barry Walsh.

Guests will see the final episode days before it airs on RTÉ2 and BBC.

Like the 2016 movie, which became the fastest Irish film to break the €1m mark at the Irish box office, the spin-off six-part TV series has proven a huge hit with viewers.

Its first episode two weeks ago bagged 277,000 viewers and was the top programme for 15-44-year-olds.

It had a share of 36% among 15-34-year-olds and a massive 68% share among males aged 15 to 24.

The Young Offenders creator, writer and director Peter Foott said they spent so long filming in the market for both the movie and the series that it seemed perfect to have the premiere of the final episode of the TV series there.

“It has been such an integral part of The Young Offenders. The team in the market have been so accommodating and even starred in some of the episodes so we’re delighted to show the final episode in Cork and celebrate with the people of Cork,” he said.

Market manager Orla Lannin said it was a pleasure to host the cast and crew during the various shoots, and she said everyone in the market is looking forward to helping them bring the curtain down on a hugely successful first series.

“We often host big events here in the market but this event is extra special and is on a much higher scale,” she said.

“I have no doubt the tickets will sell out instantly as I’ve already had people ringing looking to get their hands on them — they’ll be like gold dust.”

Tickets for the charity screening will go on sale from the English Market office next Tuesday with all proceeds going to help the Cork-based national charity Straight Ahead fund more operations for children with orthopaedic needs that are not being met by the HSE.

Ms Lannin stressed that the tickets will only be available for sale Tuesday to Friday, from 10.30am-12.30pm, and when they’re gone, they’re gone.

The Young Offenders, which was commissioned by BBC3, is broadcast on RTÉ2 on Thursdays at 9.30pm, and available on the RTÉ Player, and on BBC1 on Fridays after The Graham Norton Show.

A second series has already been commissioned.