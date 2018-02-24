Cork man, 54, admits cultivating cannabis

An isolated 54-year-old man caught with over €13,000 worth of cannabis at his home in Coachford was planning to draw cannabis oil from his plants for medicinal use.

John Walsh, of Inchaleagh, Coachford, Co Cork, was before Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he admitted having cannabis at his home in Coachford on May 5, 2016, cultivating the cannabis and having over €13,000 worth of the drug for sale or supply.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said yesterday he would not finalise sentencing.

“I will adjourn it to November 19. If any further difficulties arise with the guards, all bets are off,” the judge said.

Detective Garda Alan O’Sullivan said yesterday that gardaí obtained a warrant to search the defendant’s home which is in a remote area outside Aghabullogue village.

On meeting the gardaí at the door of his home, he immediately directed officers to a detached outhouse specially designed inside for the cultivation of cannabis. Seventeen fully-grown cannabis plants were found.

He had constructed a timber frame structure inside the outhouse with its own heating and water supply and the plants were found within that structure.

He indicated to gardaí that he has a lot of medical issues. He said he was using some of cannabis for medicinal oil.

The judge was concerned about the accused’s mental health.

A background report indicated that the accused had a lot of difficulties coping with the suicide of a brother.

“Whatever about his medical needs he was doing nothing about going to doctors,” the judge said.

Siobhán Lankford, prosecution barrister, said Walsh had intervention at a psychiatric unit three years ago.

The probation service described him as a moderate risk of re-offending but would be a suitable person for supervision.