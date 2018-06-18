Home»Today's Stories

Cork hit-and-run victim found by his wife

Monday, June 18, 2018

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

The victim of a suspected hit and run was found dead on the roadside by his wife, who had begun searching for him after he failed to return home.

Gardai on duty following the discovery of the body of a 67-year-old male on the side of the road near Ballybane, Liscarroll. Pic by Provision

The circumstances surrounding the incident in North Cork emerged last night as gardaí appealed for witnesses.

Gardaí in Mallow yesterday began an investigation following the discovery of the body of the man, 67, on the side of a road near Ballybane, Liscarroll, at around 9.30am.

The man, believed to be Scottish, has been living locally for several years.

It is understood he had been socialising with friends in Kilbrin on Saturday and had set out at the end of the evening to walk the 2.5km home.

When it was apparent yesterday morning that he had failed to return home, his wife became concerned and began searching for him.

It is understood that she discovered the body of her husband as she travelled on the road from Kilbrin to Johnsbridge.

Gardaí were alerted and the scene was sealed off for a full technical examination by Garda road traffic collision and forensic experts.

The office of the State pathologist was also notified.

The body was later removed to Cork University Hospital where an autopsy is set to take place today.

Gardaí have issued a specific appeal for anyone who may have travelled the road from Castlecor to Johnsbridge between 10pm on Saturday and 10am yesterday to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450.

Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea described it as an “awful tragedy”, coming so soon after the horrific road traffic accident on the Monday of the June bank-holiday weekend, which claimed the life of a man from a neighbouring area, left his teenage daughter with serious injuries, and injured a young man.


