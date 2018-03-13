Home»Today's Stories

Cork farmer charged with 24 charges of animal cruelty

Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Liam Heylin

A farmer was charged yesterday with 24 charges related to alleged animal cruelty at his farm two years ago.

Michael Holland, aged 52, of Courtbrack, Blarney, appeared before Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor David O’Meara said: “There are 20-odd summonses related to alleged abuse of animals.”

Mr O’Meara applied for a copy of the prosecution statements so that that defendant could consider his position on whether to plead guilty or not guilty.

Judge Kelleher acceded to that application and adjourned the case, on the application of Inspector Vincent O’Sullivan, until April 16.

Fourteen of the counts are for alleged breaches of regulation 5 of the European Communities (Welfare of Farmed Animals) regulations.

Each of these charges states that on April 11, 2016, the defendant failed to take all necessary steps to ensure the welfare of an animal in your possession, in your control, and to ensure that the animal was not caused unnecessary, pain, suffering or injury, contrary to Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

Nine counts are of allegedly failing to provide adequate water to an animal.

One count is of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, contrary to the Animal Health and Welfare Act, 2013, on April 12, 2016.

The defendant was no required to speak during the brief hearing yesterday. No background details were given on the allegations that gave rise to the charges being brought.


Animal CrueltyFarmerAnimalsMichael HollandCork

