Conor’s son to be named in his honour, funeral told

The priest officiating at the funeral of a man who was fatally stabbed on the street last week has questioned why people carry knives when they result in so much tragedy.

Conor Quinn, aged 24, was buried in St Michael’s Cemetery in Tipperary yesterday, after a funeral Mass where mourners heard that the baby due to be born to his partner Stephanie within the next few days will also be named Conor.

Also present at the funeral Mass were the deceased’s parents Paul and Teresa, brother Anthony, sister Sinead, and grandparents and many other relations and friends.

Conor Quinn was originally from Loughrea in Co Galway but grew up in Tipperary town. He was living in recent months in the village of Killavullen in north Cork and attended the Cahirmee Horse Fair in Buttevant on Thursday of last week.

Later that day, he was in Mallow town centre when he was stabbed by a man who fled the scene on foot, and whom gardaí have been trying to trace in recent days. Conor was treated at the scene but died shortly after arrival at Cork University Hospital.

At his funeral Mass, symbols of his life were brought to the altar, including an Arsenal jersey, a pair of sunglasses, a set of keys, and Conor’s passport, recalling his love of travel.

“Really we should not be gathered here in this church this morning,” said parish priest Fr Eugene Everard. “Because, really, Conor should still be alive. He should still be with his family, he should still be with his partner Stephanie and his many, many friends and relations.”

He should also be getting ready to celebrate the birth of his son, “due any day now”, said the priest.

During his homily, Fr Everard said Conor’s life had been “tragically and violently” taken away, adding: “There is nothing anyone can say to make that pain and hurt go away.

“One thing has been going through my mind in the last few days, when someone so young tragically dies... the question that has been in my mind is why do people carry knives? Again and again we hear that somebody’s life has ended and a knife was used. Why do we carry them? It’s when it comes to our own doorstep that we see the senselessness of it all... We don’t need them. They bring too much pain and tragedy to people’s lives, as Conor’s family and Stephanie and all those who have known and loved him feel that pain in their loss at this time”.

Conor’s cousin, Samantha, told the funeral Mass of how he “travelled far and wide” and how he would “do anything for each one of us”.

“As someone once told me, when one life leaves the world another one arrives,” she said. “We cannot wait for baby Conor Junior to enter this world. It gives us all peace of mind to know there’s a part of you we have yet to meet... You brought a light so great to the world that, even after you are gone, that light remains.”