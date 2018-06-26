Complaints over new site of mobile home ordered from estate

A mobile home that was removed from a housing estate last week, following a court order, has now been placed next to a Cork cemetery, prompting complaints.

Last Friday, Judge Brian O’Callaghan directed that Emma O’Driscoll and Jason O’Donoghue, who live in the mobile home with their three children, were to remove it from the green area of Beechfield Estate, in Fermoy, within 12 hours, after which the council could do so, “with or without the assistance of An Garda Síochána”.

During the court hearing, it emerged that the couple had refused an offer of emergency accommodation from Cork County Council.

The mobile home was moved from the green area on Friday night. However, it was then placed on a road adjacent to Kilcrumper New Cemetery, on the outskirts of Fermoy.

Local councillors, Noel McCarthy (FG) and Frank O’Flynn (FF), are both concerned about the new location.

Yesterday, Cllr McCarthy told the Cork Today show, on C103, that he spoke to one woman, who was “crying”, having visited the grave of a relative over the weekend.

He said she was concerned at the lack of toilet facilities at the location: “Now, she did make the point that she understands the family must go somewhere, but this outside the cemetery where she was visiting a relative that had passed away.”

Cllr McCarthy said he is willing to make representations for the couple, but only if they operate within the law and according to the housing system’s process:

The best way that they can do that is by meeting with the Housing Executive, discuss the situation with them, come up with a plan, and go forward with that, and then help will be provided from all the organisations out there, but Kilcrumper is not the location to be. People are very upset over it.

Cllr O’Flynn is chairman of the council’s Fermoy Municipal District, which includes Mitchelstown and Charleville towns and currently has over 400 applicants on its housing waiting list.

He said he would be “very slow” to support the establishment of a halting site in the region: “I’d be very slow to put a halting site in Fermoy, or in any area. People out there are working hard, they are paying their taxes, they buy their site and build their houses, or they rent their houses, or they purchase their houses, and a halting site inside in an area is one thing that I would not be in favour of in the town of Fermoy, or the surrounding area.”