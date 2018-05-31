Comment: Emotional Nóirín O’Sullivan discusses vortex of claims

At one point yesterday, Nóirín O’Sullivan became emotional. She was being questioned by her own counsel about the effect of allegations made by Superintendent Dave Taylor that she had been in on a smear campaign against Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

The former commissioner’s voice began to break as she related the “vortex” of media and political comment in the months following Supt Taylor’s allegations in a protected disclosure in September 2016.

“Those allegations have been repeated, I was doorstepped at press conferences and had to defend those specific allegations,” she said.

Her emotion was understandable on two fronts. In the first instance, Supt Taylor has withdrawn many of the allegations he had made against her. He had been the subject of a criminal investigation over leaks to the media.

He no longer claims that Ms O’Sullivan had appointed her husband to the investigation. He is no longer putting forward the claim that the investigation was motivated by a desire to “get” him.

He no longer claims that she was ultimately responsible for what he perceived to be an interception on his phone.

Ms O’Sullivan was asked did it give her any comfort that these allegations were now being withdrawn. “No,” she replied, adding that the allegations had had a big impact on her, her family, and confidence in An Garda Síochána.

She may also have been emotional as a result of being brought back to her time in office when she was under the most tremendous pressure. She told the tribunal that after the protected disclosure was first published — in the Irish Examiner — there were constant calls for her resignation, polls over whether she should resign, and media and political comment on her tenure in office.

“From that point forward there was constant and repeated coverage and erroneous coverage of allegations around the David Taylor investigation and it was going morning, noon, and night.”

There is no doubt that it was a time of extreme stress for her, yet at the time she appeared to take it all in her stride. This provided a brief glimpse of the kind of pressure she was enduring behind the smiling public profile.

However, a casual observer might have, on the basis of this evidence, got the impression that all her travails, culminating with her resignation in October 2017, were down to Supt Taylor’s allegation.

The two big stories in the last nine months of Ms O’Sullivan’s tenure up until her resignation were the million-plus fake breath tests and financial irregularities in the Garda training college. The manner in which Ms O’Sullivan handled both came in for some extreme criticism and greatly ramped up her negative profile.

Notwithstanding that, she is perfectly entitled to feel aggrieved that the “vortex” of bad publicity emanated in the first instance from a former colleague who has now pulled way back from his array of allegations against her.

The most extraordinary aspect to Ms O’Sullivan’s evidence over the last two days remains her complete ignorance of any rumours or talk associating Sgt McCabe with child sexual abuse at a time when such talk was rampant in Garda, political, and media circles.

“I never heard the rumours about Sgt McCabe and I would not condone any campaign of rumours being circulated in the manner described,” she said.

Ms O’Sullivan was followed in the witness box by another woman who was something of a trailblazer in her own field.

Anne Harris is the former editor of the Sunday Independent. She told the tribunal of three occasions in which journalists in the Independent group told her there were issues in Sgt McCabe’s background.

Anne Harris arriving at the Disclosures Tribunal today. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie.

She only named two of these, one of whom is current Irish Independent editor Fionnán Sheehan.

She says he told her Mr McCabe was a paedophile, an allegation Mr Sheehan vehemently rejects. He says there was no such conversation between them and that she had said these things to damage his reputation.

Ms Harris says she has nothing against her former colleagues. “Something had persuaded these three good people of the truth of this rumour,” she said.

The scurrilous rumours were common currency, according to Ms Harris.

It was pervasive in the offices of INM,” she said. “You’d meet people in the political spectrum speaking in the same way.

“It definitely seemed that the purpose of this was to stop Maurice McCabe raising these concerns to stop media reporting these concerns.” Counsel for Mr Sheehan and Ian Mallon, the other journalist named, put it to Ms Harris that she was an outside critic of INM, happy to make statements that had negative consequences for editors still in the newspaper. She denied this.

Irish Independent editor, Fionnán Sheahan

Lawyer Rossa Fanning suggested she was being selective in naming people.

The final witness of the day was Gemma O’Doherty, who described herself as an investigative journalist.

She said she was involved in looking into “widespread malfeasance and corruption in our police force”.

When asked what journalists did she hear spreading rumours, she said she was claiming privilege.

“You’re the one saying you want to uncover things and here you are at a public inquiry and you won’t say anything,” Judge Peter Charleton told her at one stage.

Ms O’Doherty and Ms Harris were the first of a series of journalists scheduled to be called to give evidence. The going is expected to be soft over the coming few weeks as the inquiry limps towards the finish line.