Home»Today's Stories

Code of conduct signs to make Cork greenway safer

Wednesday, May 23, 2018
By Sean O’Riordan

New ‘code-of-conduct’ signs are to be erected shortly on a greenway on the outskirts of Cork City amid fears more pedestrians could be knocked down by cyclists.

Council officials said they would install the signs along the Passage West and Rochestown greenway in an effort to cut down on accidents involving cyclists, pedestrians, and dog walkers.

Parts of the greenway will also be widened from 3m to 4m in an effort to provide more space so cyclists and pedestrians will not come into contact.

However, as it is an old railway line, it would be impossible to widen it to four metres in all areas as there were land space limitations.

They made the comments after Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath raised the issue at a meeting of the Ballincollig/Carrigaline municipal district council.

Mr McGrath said the latest victim was a woman who had to receive hospital treatment after being knocked down by a cyclist a week ago.

He said he is very worried that somebody is going to get seriously injured or worse if those using the greenway are not educated with a code of conduct.

Council officials said they had reached agreement with the city council, which controls part of the greenway, to install the same type of warning signage.

Sinn Féin councillor Michael ‘Frick’ Murphy described the present situation as “an accident waiting to happen” and maintained a lot of cyclists were “flying”.

“Safety needs to be addressed as a matter of priority, especially in terms of protecting the elderly and people with disabilities who are using it.”

Sinn Féin councillor Eoghan Jeffers.

Fine Gael councillor John Collins said the threat of a serious accident was always there and it needed to be impressed on walkers to stop using earphones because they can not hear anything coming up behind them.

Fianna Fáil councillor Daithí Ó Donnabháin said he had walked the greenway himself and had seen cyclists travelling way too fast.

Cllr McGrath also suggested that some of these warnings should also be painted onto the greenway surface at different intervals.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

CorkGreenwayCyclistPedestriansCork CityCork

More in this Section

Gardaí fear Jastine was random victim; Murder probe as body set to be identified

No canvassers ‘ridiculing mental health’: Harris

Professor: Savita would be alive today if not for 8th

Call for restrictions on abortion pill websites


Breaking Stories

No campaigners put up huge 'NO' sign on hill near Dublin

Woman claims man sexually assaulted her in Dublin

Hundreds attend vigil for Jastine Valdez to 'show solidarity'

English people ‘unfamiliar’ with workings of EU, John Bruton says

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 19, 2018

    • 3
    • 11
    • 14
    • 23
    • 36
    • 45
    • 26

Full Lotto draw results »