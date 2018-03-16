Cocaine user appeals convictions

A Galway man on a stag weekend in Cork ended up causing seven hours of havoc for staff from the Mercy University Hospital after he took cocaine and yesterday he appealed against the convictions imposed on him.

Tommy Bradshaw, of 38 Seacrest, Barna Rd, Salthill, Galway, got a €200 fine on the intoxication charge and was ordered to do 150 hours of community service on the threatening charge instead of two months in prison.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan said he would adjourn appeal until October 5. If the accused comes to no adverse attention in the meantime the judge indicated that the probation action would be applied with strict conditions.