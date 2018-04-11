Claims of abuse not probed in care centre

Major shortcomings have been found by the State’s health watchdog in a Health Service Executive (HSE)-run centre for people with disabilities in Dublin.

It was the third inspection of the facility, at Cherry Orchard Hospital, Ballyfermot, by the Health Information and Quality Authority since 2015. The inspection was unannounced.

On the day of the most recent inspection last November — it was undertaken to consider a registration decision — there were 28 residents in the two separate buildings, which can accommodate 33 residents.

The centre provides continuing care to young, chronic, sick individuals and has six respite beds for both male and female residents over the age of 18.

The inspectors found no evidence of “significant progress” in complying with regulations and improving residents’ quality of life.

They also discovered residents’ social care needs were “poorly met” and appropriate measures to safeguard them were not in place.

Incidents, allegations, and suspicions of abuse at the centre were not appropriately investigated in accordance with policy, national guidance and legislation. Inspectors found that the centre had failed to notify Hiqa’s chief inspector about the unexpected death of a resident.

When the inspectors arrived at the centre, staff failed to query who they were or failed to demand identification from them.

The facility was unclean and poorly maintained. One inspector lifted up the tablecloth in one of the dining rooms and discovered it was stuck to the table, with a build-up of moisture and food debris.

Inspectors also found that “significant” fire-management improvements were required.

A team of inspectors also made an unannounced inspection of a HSE-run centre in Stranbeg, Co Sligo, in January, after receiving unsolicited information last November about arrangements made to protect residents from abuse.

While they found the arrangements were adequate, they also discovered an overall failure to notify Hiqa of any abuse allegation, suspected or confirmed, within the required time frame.

Also, the centre’s bed capacity had increased to eight, which exceeded the bed number it was registered for. It had also been reconfigured without notifying the chief inspector.

The centre is registered to meet the needs of seven residents with moderate to high support needs — there were eight residents living there on the day of the inspection.

Inspectors, who made an announced visit last December to Cluain Fhionnain, a HSE-run centre for people with intellectual disabilities in Killarney, Co Kerry, found that not enough was being done to protect its 12 residents from abuse. The HSE is to close the centre, when all of the residents are moved to more suitable community homes.