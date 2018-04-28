City’s much-loved Berwick Fountain set to shine

Drunken revellers know it well but Cork city’s much- loved Berwick Fountain on Grand Parade is getting a facelift.

Conservation and preservation work on the fountain will begin next month.

The refurbishment will also see the fountain lit up at night for the first time in years as a LED lighting system is to be installed by Cork City Council.

The work will take place over an eight- to 10-week period and will involve comprehensive cleaning, treatment, and renovation of all stonework of the city centre feature.

Hoarding will be installed around the fountain during this period and the work will be overseen by the City Architects Department.

Following the refurbishment, the Berwick Fountain will be lit in a warm white colour which will highlight its features and the renovation works.

The colours can also be changed individually on each lamp as occasion demands.

The fountain, which dates to 1860, was erected by Walter Berwick, an important figure in the Cork judiciary, as a token of his gratitude to the city’s people.

It was designed by Sir John Benson, who also designed the fountain in the English Market.

Since then, it is a well-known meeting spot in the city as well as a popular haunt for night-time revellers.

RN Coláiste Chríost Rí supporters display the Harty Cup from the top of the Berwick on Grand Parade after their victory over Limerick CBS, 24 March ‘68

Commenting on the refurbishment works, Lord Mayor Tony Fitzgerald said the fountain is one of the city’s most iconic meeting points.

“The Berwick Fountain is much loved by the people of Cork and is a landmark where generations of young people have gathered,” he said.

“It is fantastic to see all the work being done at the moment on the city’s architectural heritage during this, the European Year of Cultural Heritage.

“The lighting up of the fountain will also respond to one of the recommendations from the international Purple Flag night-time economy assessment team who suggested the illumination of key features in the city centre when they visited last year,” he said.

The conservation works follow on from renovation works to the National Monument and to the Fr Mathew Statue in recent years.

In addition, extensive conservation and lighting works are underway on St Patrick’s Bridge.

The Berwick Fountain refurbishment works, costing a total of €38,000, will be funded from the City Centre Fund.

The lighting of the fountain adds to the number of historic buildings and features which have been lit up recently.

The former Model School building on Anglesea St has been illuminated by the Office of Public Works as part of the Court Services Building redevelopment, and 97 South Mall (former the TCH building) has recently been illuminated by JCD.