Children drive the road-safety message home

Over 470,000 children have taken part in a national competition launched 14 years ago that encourages them to stay safe on the roads.

The Road Safety Authority’s annual Seatbelt Sheriff and Hi-Glo Silver awards encourage children to learn vital road safety skills, such as putting their seatbelt on and wearing high-visibility clothing.

Over 250 primary school children celebrated their efforts in keeping themselves, their families and friends safe on the roads at Dublin Castle yesterday.

All of the award winners had a celebratory lunch before heading off to Dublin Zoo in the afternoon.

Children from schools in counties Cavan, Clare, Cork Dublin, Donegal, Limerick, Louth, Roscommon and Waterford were among the winners.





Second Class in Barryroe National School, Bandon, Co Cork won the top prize in the ‘Hi-Glo Silver’ competition for their poster, ‘Be bright, day and night, and you won’t get or give a fright’.

First-class students from Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal, Inchicore, Dublin won first prize in the ‘Seatbelt Sheriff’ competition for their poster, ‘1, 2, 3, 4, 5 buckle up before the drive’.

For the second year in a row, visitors to the RSA Facebook page had an opportunity to choose their favourite poster.

Glór na Mara Primary School, Tramore, Co Waterford won the Seatbelt Sheriff in the public vote while the Hi-Glo Silver award went to Killyconnan National School, Stradone, Co Cavan.

Runners-up in the ‘Seatbelt Sheriff’ competition were:

‘This family of five strap in to stay alive — Askeaton Junior National School, Co Limerick.

‘Stay safe and buckle up partner, hear the click’ — Ballyraine National School, Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

‘Wise up, buckle up’ — Ballyfeeney National School, Scramore, Co Roscommon.

‘Here’s the trick, give your seatbelt a click’ — Glor Na Mara, Tramore, Co Waterford.





Runners-up in the ‘Hi-Glo Silver’ competition were:

‘Be the bizz wear a high vis, don’t be left out in the dark’ — Killyconnan National School, Stradone, Co Cavan.

‘Be safe be seen, no surprises’ — St Brigid’s National School, Bothar Brugha, Co. Louth.

‘Be safe be seen’ – Aston Village ETNS, Drogheda Co Louth.

‘When you’re out for the night wear high vis, because you’re worth it’ — Clooney National School, Tulla, Co Clare.

RSA chief executive Moyagh Murdock said the awards attracted 300 entries from schools “It is a fun and creative way of spreading the road safety message,” said Ms Murdock.

Second-class teacher at Barryroe National School, Carol Lee, said the children who had entered the competition understood the safety message very well.

“We are in a very remote area in West Cork and it is really important that the children know that they need to wear high-visibility clothing whenever they are out cycling or walking on the roads,” said Ms Lee.

Assistant Garda commissioner David Sheahan who is responsible for road policing and major event management, congratulated the winners and urged parents and teachers to build on the work being done in schools and at home by promoting safe and responsible road use at all times.