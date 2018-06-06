Child protection cases being delayed for years

Complex child protection cases are taking years to move through the courts, plagued by multiple adjournments, poor co-operation between gardaí and social workers, limited judicial resources and limited specialist services for the victims of child sex abuse.

Even though the cases involve applications for care orders to remove children from risk, they can take up to three years to conclude, often with multiple lawyers, and multiple expert witnesses involved.

The deficiencies in the process are highlighted in a new report by the Child Care Law Reporting Project (CCLRP) which looked at 10 lengthy complex cases and interviewed 40 of the key personnel involved.

Among its findings were:

Inadequacy of social worker training, particularly in relation to the assessment of sex abuse symptoms and allegations;

Shortage of specialist nterviewers to follow up sex abuse suspicions or allegations. Some parts of the country have no access to specialist assessments;

Poor case preparation;

No consistent cooperation between the gardaí and child protection services in relation to collecting evidence on child sex abuse;

Contention around the use of hearsay evidence;

Not enough judges and insufficient support services in the district court in view of the responsibility involved.

Report author and director of the CCLRP, Dr Carol Coulter, said it would require a multi-pronged approach to resolve the problems, that goes beyond the Department of Children and Youth Affairs, and the Child and Family Agency (CFA).

“Government policy in relation to resourcing the judiciary and the courts, the priority given to services in other government departments which bear on vulnerable children, along with legislation, policy and practice in child care and the courts, will all play a major role,” she said.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone said the report, launched by the Hon Mr Justice Frank Clarke, Chief Justice, “provides empirical evidence for the complexities that can arise in child care proceedings”.