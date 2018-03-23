Charges over alleged sale of steroids

Gardaí arrested a man yesterday on three charges related to the alleged sale of anabolic steroids in Cork.

Liam Quinn, aged 31, of 5 Evergreen Close, Evergreen St, Cork, was formally arrested and charged by Detective Garda Paul Leahy yesterday and brought before Cork District Court.

Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed prosecution by indictment.

There was no Garda objection to the accused being remanded on bail on the charges.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused was working and there was no application for free legal aid yesterday.

While there was no objection to bail, gardaí did seek surrender of the defendant’s passport.

Mr Buttimer said Mr Quinn had his passport in court yesterday and would hand it over to Garda Leahy.

The case was adjourned until April 19 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

The first charge alleges that on April 9, 2016, at 5 Evergreen Close, Evergreen St, Cork, the defendant did keep a medicinal product for sale or supply where there were there sufficient grounds to suspect that it was a falsified medicinal product, namely Rimobolan Ampul, contrary to Medicinal Products (Control of Placing on the Market) regulations 2007 under the Irish Medicines Board Act 1995.

The second charge refers to keeping for sale or supply falsified medicinal product, namely Trenbolone Hexahydrobenzylcarbonate, contrary to similar regulations.

The last charge refers to not being an exempted person for the keeping for supply of a medicinal product, namely pink tablets (Pink Thai), a production containing a prescription only substance, namely Metandienon, otherwise than in accordance with a prescription.

Det Garda Leahy said that when he formally arrested and charged the accused man with the three counts at Cork District Court yesterday the defendant made no reply to the charges.