CCTV examined after fatal nightclub stabbing of Limerick man

Gardaí investigating the fatal stabbing of a Limerick man at a Shannon nightclub believe CCTV footage could be vital in their inquiries.

The deceased was named locally as Jamie Higgins, aged 23, from Mungret in Limerick city.

He was one of a group of men from Limerick attending the Clare venue on Saturday night.

A second man, aged 22, also received stab injuries after violence erupted in the Shannon Knights club in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Staff alerted gardaí and emergency services just before 2am, saying there had been a stabbing.

When gardaí arrived, the two injured men were lying on the floor of the club. Ambulance staff conducted CPR and the two men were taken to hospital.

Mr Higgins was pronounced dead at University Hospital Limerick at 3.35am. He had turned 23 last month.

The injuries suffered by the second man were described as non-life threatening and he remains in hospital.

A 19-year-old man from Limerick city was arrested by gardaí from Shannon Station in relation to the fatal stabbing.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows for 24 hours’ detention, excluding rest breaks.

Members of the garda conducted a forensic examination at the venue, which had been sealed off.

Commenting on the investigation, Supt John Galvin said that gardaí were examining CCTV footage from inside the nightclub.

He said the footage could be vital in the investigation.

“We are hoping that it will be of benefit to us but until we actually see it and analyse it, we won’t know,” he said.

Supt Galvin said that gardaí will also be viewing CCTV footage from Shannon town centre as well.

He said gardaí knew which part of the nightclub the altercation took place in but did not want to say where for operational reasons.

Supt Galvin said the gardaí believed the deceased man and the man in custody knew each other.

He said: “The investigation will confirm that and how much they were acquainted with each other.”

The superintendent declined to say if a knife had been recovered from the scene.

An autopsy took place on Sunday, said Supt Galvin.

He said: “The post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.”

The scene at Shannon was preserved for a technical examination.

As part of the investigation, gardaí in Shannon are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information and, in particular, would like to speak to anyone who was in the Shannon Knights nightclub on March 17/18 to contact them in Shannon on 061 365900.