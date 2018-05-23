Home»Today's Stories

Car’s technology may yield information on killer’s movements

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

The Nissan Qashqai driven by Mark Hennessy in the abduction of Jastine Valdez might still yield additional information to gardaí investigating his movements before and during the horrific events of last weekend, but neither the car manufacturer nor gardaí are sure.

Jastine Valdez. (Picture: Facebook)

Video footage emerged on Monday of the moment the father of two bought the car last year from a local Nissan dealer. And witness reports that the vehicle had been spotted — alongside CCTV footage and triangulation of mobile phone usage — led gardaí to the scene in Cherrywood where he was eventually shot and killed.

However, gardaí said yesterday the inbuilt satellite navigation system was not a factor in tracing Hennessy, but could still contain some useful information.

A Garda spokesman confirmed a request will be issued to Nissan to have any information in the sat nav downloaded in the hope it might provide clues as to his movements. However, the spokesman also said that the extent of that information was not currently known and that the amount of information retained varies from model to model.

Staff at a Nissan dealership contacted by the Irish Examiner yesterday also said they are unsure what level of information would be contained in the car’s satnav system, with one staff member saying he thinks it unlikely the downloaded information would reveal much as to Hennessy’s movements over recent times.

The car’s licence plate number had been issued by gardaí last Sunday as they sought to track down the 40-year-old, who by then was known to have abducted Ms Valdez in Enniskerry.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Jastine Vadez

Related Articles

Detectives search for any link between killer and his victim

Family plan burial in Philippines for Jastine

Home town remembers Jastine Valdez with vigil

Hundreds attend vigil for Jastine Valdez to 'show solidarity'

More in this Section

Gardaí fear Jastine was random victim; Murder probe as body set to be identified

No canvassers ‘ridiculing mental health’: Harris

Professor: Savita would be alive today if not for 8th

Call for restrictions on abortion pill websites


Breaking Stories

No campaigners put up huge 'NO' sign on hill near Dublin

Woman claims man sexually assaulted her in Dublin

Hundreds attend vigil for Jastine Valdez to 'show solidarity'

English people ‘unfamiliar’ with workings of EU, John Bruton says

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 19, 2018

    • 3
    • 11
    • 14
    • 23
    • 36
    • 45
    • 26

Full Lotto draw results »