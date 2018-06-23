Carrigtwohill housing plan on hold

Plans for the development of almost 300 new homes in Carrigtwohill have been put on hold following an objection from the village’s community council.

The appeal raises doubts over plans by BAM Property to build 277 housing units, which consist of 186 houses and 91 apartments as part of the existing Castlelake housing estate in the east Cork village.

The development was granted planning permission by Cork County Council in April, subject to 49 different conditions.

The Carrigtwohill Community Council said it is appealing the council’s ruling as there have been breaches of previous conditions imposed by An Bord Pleanála in relation to earlier construction phases of the Castlelake estate.

Patricia O’Brien, a solicitor representing the community council, said the completion of a link road in the estate before any homes were constructed had already been made a condition of a decision by the planning appeals authority in 2000 — but has still not been built.

“It is entirely unacceptable that Cork County Council would purport to grant planning permission for the construction and occupation of a further 70 houses before insisting that a condition which has been breached for almost 18 years would be allowed to remain outstanding,” said Ms O’Brien.

She also pointed out that the condition imposed by the County Council in its latest planning decision only stipulates that 70 houses should not be occupied, as opposed to not being built, before a link road from the Main St through the estate to Station Rd in Carrigtwohill is completed.

The Carrigtwohill Community Council has also criticised the lack of community facilities provided to the village by BAM Property given that it secured planning permission for a total of 1,500 units in 2000, which doubled the size of Carrigtwohill.

Ms O’Brien said it is “extremely disappointing and quite unacceptable” from the perspective of the local community that Cork County Council has granted a further planning permission in relation to Castlelake without addressing the lack of facilities such as a promised temporary football pitch and “the outstanding obligations of the developers under previous permissions”.

The community council said the failure to construct the link road has been a cause of significant disruptions for the entire community in Carrigtwohill through traffic congestion which also poses a risk to health and safety of residents.

It also raised concerns about the site of the houses being prone to flooding.

Ms O’Brien said Cork County Council should be obliged under planning legislation not to have granted planning permission for the latest development as it was made aware of non-compliance with a previous permission.

BAM Property is also behind plans for a landmark 193-bedroom hotel on the former Revenue premises on Sullivan’s Quay in the centre of Cork city.

The development is also under appeal to An Bord Pleanála following objections from the owner of an adjoining property.