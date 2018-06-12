Carrigaline could divide in two for local elections

Rapidly growing satellite town Carrigaline could be divided into two local election areas.

Courtmacsherry, Timoleague, and Butlerstown, meanwhile, look likely to be detached from the West Cork electoral area.

The review by the Cork County local electoral areas boundary committee is due to published today.

Fianna Fáil TD Michael McGrath and his brother, Cllr Seamus McGrath, in a joint submission, described the decision to split voters in Carrigaline “as bizarre and nonsensical”.

The pair organised an online petition to have Crosshaven, Fountainstown, and Myrtleville linked to the town, which is over 16km from the city.

A proposal before Cork County Council points to severing the main street as the boundary for the Ballincollig-Carrigaline municipal district and the Bandon-Kinsale municipal district.

In relation to Carrigaline, Cork County Council has stated: “It is of paramount importance that this serious anomaly is addressed as a priority as part of the review process. It is essential that this town, which will be one of the key strategic county towns, is reunited and positioned at the core of a newly reconfigured municipal district.

Meanwhile, strong opposition continues in the Seven Heads peninsula over a proposal to move Courtmacsherry, Timoleague, and Butlerstown into the Bandon/Kinsale region.

Submissions claim all three villages and their hinterland have no firm ties with Bandon and Kinsale. Clonakilty, in the West Cork municipal district, has traditionally been their natural hub for all aspects, including schools and commercial business.

Other county council proposals seek the reunification of the twin villages and community of Ballineen and Enniskeane and the Gaelteacht area of Ballingeary.

The council supports the detachment of the Seven Head villages from the West Cork electoral area. Submissions were also received from Mourneabbey, Ballyhea, Watergrasshill, and Kilmichael.

John Paul Phelan, the minister of state for local government and electoral reform, announced the appointment of the committee to review and make recommendations on local electoral areas.