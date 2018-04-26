Canney working out solo deal as alliance rift widens

Independent Alliance TD Sean Canney is working to hammer out a separate deal with the Taoiseach to remain in Government as an Independent, it is understood.

Mr Canney had a private meeting with Leo Varadkar yesterday as he contemplates breaking ties with the Independent Alliance.

Waterford TD John Halligan yesterday contacted Mr Canney to demand he clarify his position in the group before the weekend. However, Independent Alliance sources last night stressed that they had not given their colleague an ultimatum.

It is likely that Mr Canney may not give an answer until next week, despite the pressure coming from other members of the group.

A significant “rift” has emerged between Mr Canney and his Independent Alliance colleagues after it was decided that Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran would remain minister for the OPW. The row intensified this week when Mr Canney moved to vote down Shane Ross’ Road Traffic (Amendment Bill).

The alliance met without Mr Canney yesterday during which Mr Ross was said to be “livid” and “went ballistic” that Mr Canney tried to block his bill, which would lower the threshold for an automatic drink-driving disqualification.

“It has caused a rift,” a source said.

It is understood that members of the alliance have sent numerous texts and made calls to the Galway East TD in recent days, however, none of these were responded to apart from a call made yesterday by Mr Halligan.

“I am annoyed he is going down the road that he is in, not talking to us,” a source in the alliance said.

“But I would hope that Sean would stay with us and continue the vital work that he has been doing, we will see what happens.”