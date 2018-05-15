Call for insurance log book discounts

The largest Joint Policing Committee (JPC) in the country is to ask the insurance industry to provide discounts to customers who detail descriptions, makes, models, and serial numbers of valuable property in a logbook.

Cork City and County JPC is to seek a meeting with the Insurance Federation in an effort to encourage the use of the Muintir na Tíre-designed logbooks.

The logbook idea was the brainchild of Muintir na Tíre southern region community alert co-ordinator Diarmuid Cronin, who is a member of the Cork JPC.

Maintaining a logbook with details of valuable items, he said, made it much more likely stolen goods would be returned to their owners if recovered. Having such information would also aid in the successful prosecution of burglars, he said.

Superintendent Mick Comyns, who polices the Cork City Garda Division, said gardaí were fully behind the initiative, pointing out having such information would make it easier for the details of the property to be circulated to different garda stations around the country and have it restored to its rightful owner if found.

“This logbook is a brilliant idea. It would be very much in the insurance industry’s interests,” Supt Comyns said.

All other members of the JPC gave the idea their backing and chairman Frank O’Flynn offered to make contact with the insurance industry to seek talks.

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan, who heads policing in the Cork West Garda Division, said that while burglaries were up throughout Cork City and county, gardaí were intercepting criminals who were using the motorway from Dublin to carry out break-ins, especially in rural areas.

He said there had been 310 burglaries in the city and county in the past four months, up 40 compared to the same period last year.

Chief Supt Cadogan said that, in many cases, householders were making it easy for criminals. He referred to CCTV footage of criminals operating in one housing estate, under the cover of darkness, who were able to get access to cars and steal valuables as the owners did not bother to lock them.

Thefts from vehicles were up from 194 to 286 and thefts from shops also increased from 642 to 575.

Meanwhile, on a separate issue, Chief Supt Cadogan said the number of road accidents in the region also increased on the comparable period last year.

There have been seven fatalities in Cork in the past four months.

Serious injury collisions were also up from 17 to 21, non-serious injury accidents rose from 145 to 191 and material damage only collisions increased from 1,704 to 1,783.

Chief Supt Cadogan said this was probably as a result of the economic pick-up which had resulted in more cars and construction traffic being on the roads.

On a positive note, he said assaults causing harm had fallen from 431 to 144, and minor assaults were also down from 389 to 105.

The decline, he noted, was due to gardaí targeting known trouble “hotspots”. Public order offences were marginally down but instances of drunkenness were up, which he attributed to the rising economy.