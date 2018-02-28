Call for drones to catch rural litter louts

Cork County Council officials have been told that drones and extra covert cameras should be deployed in the growing battle against illegal dumping.

Figures released by the council officials show that it’s increasing use of covert cameras to catch litter louts, but according to councillors it is not enough.

In 2015 the council installed covert cameras in six different locations, which led to one litter fine being issued. The following year they also monitored six locations an issued two fines.

Last year, cameras were installed at 24 different locations and there were 34 fines issued.

In total 13 of the fines were issued in the Cobh/Glanmire municipal district, 11 in the Kanturk/Mallow district and 10 in the Ballincollig/Carrigaline district.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath, who had sought the information, said he welcomed the increased usage of covert cameras last year, but added more needed to be purchased as they “weren’t winning the war against illegal dumping”.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath.

He said the council should also deploy drones for more difficult terrain.

“New technology would provide us with the tools. We need to spend more on the enforcement side of it rather than cleaning it up afterwards,” said Mr McGrath. “We need to find the resources to use this technology to a wider extent.”

Mr McGrath described the €15,500 annual budget to employ an outside contractor to install the camera as “paltry”.

Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy, chairman of the council’s environment committee, said there are only three litter wardens to cover the whole of the county.

He said they need to employ more wardens and should use drones to cover rural blackspots.

“We’re fighting a losing battle with this. It will get even worse when new bin charges come in,” said Sinn Féin councillor Des O’Grady.