Home»Today's Stories

CAB serves €4m bill on 13 members of family

Thursday, February 08, 2018
By Cormac O'Keeffe
Security Correspondent

The Criminal Assets Bureau has served tax assessments, totalling almost €4m, on 13 members of an extended family in Co Wexford.

The 13 individuals are related to each other and were all served simultaneously with the assessment by CAB officers.

It is understood the case came from the Revenue Commissioners and related to “unassessed income”.

This income, earned over many years, is thought to be related to “door-to-door” activity.

Revenue believed that the circumstances of the case, and the amount involved, meant that it should be handed over to CAB for further investigation and execution.

CAB is a multi-agency body and comprises gardaí and revenue officers, and social welfare officials.

The period of time the assessments are based upon vary between the individuals.

It is understood that the 13 cases, in total, amount to almost €4m in assessed taxes owed. People served with such assessment can pay or appeal them. A tax demand is subsequently issued.

The last CAB annual report in 2016, showed that 26 individuals were assessed for tax in that year — totalling €11.15m.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Criminal Assets Bureau

More in this Section

Number losing homes over tracker scandal may double

Woman accused of sexually assaulting brother

Leo Varadkar urged to act on Air Corps chemical exposure ‘legacy’

Alcohol warnings would hit craft brewers: Alan Kelly


Breaking Stories

Alcohol Bill latest: ‘If you were serious about tackling the drink, start with the Dáil bars’

Man arrested after attempt to flee checkpoint injures garda in court escape bid

The North faces a 12% drop in GDP in ‘no deal’ Brexit scenario, says UK government

Tonight's lotto results are in...

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 07, 2018

    • 2
    • 5
    • 23
    • 31
    • 37
    • 39
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »