CAB serves €4m bill on 13 members of family

The Criminal Assets Bureau has served tax assessments, totalling almost €4m, on 13 members of an extended family in Co Wexford.

The 13 individuals are related to each other and were all served simultaneously with the assessment by CAB officers.

It is understood the case came from the Revenue Commissioners and related to “unassessed income”.

This income, earned over many years, is thought to be related to “door-to-door” activity.

Revenue believed that the circumstances of the case, and the amount involved, meant that it should be handed over to CAB for further investigation and execution.

CAB is a multi-agency body and comprises gardaí and revenue officers, and social welfare officials.

The period of time the assessments are based upon vary between the individuals.

It is understood that the 13 cases, in total, amount to almost €4m in assessed taxes owed. People served with such assessment can pay or appeal them. A tax demand is subsequently issued.

The last CAB annual report in 2016, showed that 26 individuals were assessed for tax in that year — totalling €11.15m.