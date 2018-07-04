CAB bring record court cases against crime bosses

A record number of new proceedings targeting the assets of suspected crime bosses were brought before the courts last year.

The 2017 annual report of the Criminal Assets Bureau shows that 28 new proceeds of crime cases came before the High Court.

The figure is more than twice the number of cases in the previous two years (13 in both 2016 and 2015) and treble that of 2013 (8).

Headline figures from the 2017 report also show:

€4.3m was returned to the exchequer (€3.8m in 2016);

€1.69m of that was under proceeds of crime legislation (€1.4m in 2016);

€2.37m was from taxing suspected income from crime under Revenue laws (€2.1m in 2016);

€320,000 was recovered in social welfare overpayments (€297,000 in 2016).

The report is due to be brought before the Cabinet today.

It shows that some €7m worth of assets were frozen during 2017.

Some €14m in tax demands on income suspected of being derived from criminal activity were laid last year.

Last December, two brothers running a major drug ring linked to the Kinahan crime cartel were hit by the CAB.

The agency seized three top of the range cars, worth more than €100,000 in total, along with 20 expensive watches which could be worth as much as €200,000.

They seized €28,500 in £700 sterling in cash and froze more than €20,000 in bank accounts.

Last August — in their mammoth campaign targeting the wealth of John Gilligan — they put the last remnant of the former crime boss’s property empire up for sale.

The bungalow was separate, but adjacent to, his infamous Jessbrook Equestrian Centre, near Enfield, Co Meath.