Burglars filmed on webcam taking socks to use as gloves

A webcam in a Cork apartment recorded two burglars taking socks from a drawer to wear as gloves while they searched the house.

A 45-year-old man, who had extensive previous convictions, totalling 67 counts over the last 30 years, was yesterday jailed for four years, for his part in the burglary.

On this occasion, he only stole 70c. The judge said there had to be a deterrent in the sentencing of burglars.

Yesterday, Judge Brian O’Callaghan complimented the owner of the apartment for using cameras and praised gardaí for identifying one of the burglars.

Thomas Healy, aged 45, with an address at 88 Upper Fair Hill, Cork, was due to face trial by judge and jury, yesterday. However, he pleaded guilty instead.

Detective Garda Kevin O’Donnell testified that the crime was committed on July 21, 2017, when Healy and his accomplice went to an apartment at Mount Vernon, Belgrave Avenue, Wellington Road, Cork.

The owner of the apartment had a webcam in his apartment and it recorded the burglary.

Judge O’Callaghan said of the burglars: “They had the forethought and premeditation to wear gloves, having broken into the owner’s apartment.”

In relation to the property owner, the judge said: “Fair dues to him for having his webcam. It is, perhaps, a message to us all how effective such a piece of technology can be.”

Judge O’Callaghan said Healy showed a lack of recognition of what he had done. Fortunately, the guard was able to identify him from the footage.

“Breaking into someone’s private home, a citizen’s ultimate place of safety, is a horrible and despicable sort of crime.

"Mr Healy clearly has no insight into the impact on a person of having their home invaded by strangers.

“The little value is not particularly important. The impact on the owner is more significant,” the judge said.

Defence barrister, Niamh Ó Donnabháin, said Healy was keen to get drug treatment, while in custody.

She referred to difficulties in his childhood, which had caused problems for him through the years.

She also said: “He wishes to apologise to the injured party.”